Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

