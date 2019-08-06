Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

