Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 922 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.64. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $159.30 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

