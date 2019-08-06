Westrock Co (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Westrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Westrock has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westrock to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

