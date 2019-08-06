Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Lowered to $28.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 16,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.05. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

