Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.08. Western Areas shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 4,800,289 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76.

Western Areas Company Profile (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.