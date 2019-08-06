Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 81,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.