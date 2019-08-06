WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered WESCO International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,803,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 6,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 539,917 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,834,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 125,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

