Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 2,288,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,532 shares of company stock worth $12,859,441 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

