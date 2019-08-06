Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,581. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.