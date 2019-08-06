Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Weight Watchers International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 2,938,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

