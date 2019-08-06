Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given a $24.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WW. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WW stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $93.40.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.