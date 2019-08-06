Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 7.6%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.89, approximately 4,113,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,234,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.
WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
Featured Story: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.