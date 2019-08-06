Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 7.6%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.89, approximately 4,113,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,234,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. Weibo had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

