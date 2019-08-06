Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $34.89

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $34.89. Weibo shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 179,250 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. HSBC cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weibo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

