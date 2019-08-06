Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA):

8/2/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are reiterating our Hold rating and $17 target price on VNDA shares as we continue to see limited upside from these levels given a relatively risky pipeline, for which we believe should only be assigned modest value, and a base business that seems more-or-less fully valued. Overall, the quarter looked good with top and bottom line beats driven by Hetlioz and meaningfully lower R&D spend. With that said, 2019 sales guidance for both Hetlioz and Fanapt remain unchanged, though management did update its cash guidance and expects to end 2019 with more cash than previously guided due to the lower spend throughout the year. As we highlighted in our recent deep dive (link here), we see few upside opportunities and more downside risks over the next 12 months and believe the overhang from the FDA lawsuit/tradipitant chronic safety will likely keep shares relatively range bound, in our view.””

7/24/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00. They wrote, “We are downgrading VNDA shares to Hold and lowering our target price to $17. Based on our recent diligence, we were overly bullish on thinking VNDA’s pipeline was more de- risked than it really was, and we see the company as highly levered to a base business with limited growth potential. After a more critical look at tradipitant’s clinical data and information disclosed from the FDA lawsuit, we believe there is greater clinical, safety, and timing risk around this program than we previously thought. For the stock, we believe there are more downside risks than upside opportunities over the next 12 months and don’t necessarily view a potential near-term resolution of the FDA lawsuit (win or lose) as a meaningful positive catalyst, given our new found questions about tradipitant’s safety for chronic diseases. We are no doubt late with the stock call here, but better late than never.””

7/2/2019 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,346. The firm has a market cap of $815.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

