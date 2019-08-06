Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MaxLinear (MXL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL):

8/2/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

8/1/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – MaxLinear was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/3/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/27/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/19/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/13/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,633. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $752,214.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,330. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

