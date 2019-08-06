Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jupiter Fund Management (LON: JUP):

7/30/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/17/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/8/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 345 ($4.51). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

JUP stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 349.40 ($4.57). 849,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 440.80 ($5.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £495,600 ($647,589.18).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

