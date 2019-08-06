Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.87. 15,343,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,675,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.