Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.48

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 1160052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In related news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,059,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,423. Also, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,234,490.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $296,900.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.