Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

WDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.59 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 463,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.43. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

