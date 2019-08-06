Wabi Price Hits $0.13 (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wabi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wabi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00240423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.01278778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00098570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wabi Token Profile

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wabi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wabi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.