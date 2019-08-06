Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €44.65 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.24 ($59.58).

Shares of VNA opened at €44.32 ($51.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.96. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 52-week high of €48.93 ($56.90).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

