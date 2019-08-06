Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 71.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 18,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.62. 5,783,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.