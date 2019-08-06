Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,800 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 698,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

