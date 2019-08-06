Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.48% of ONE Gas worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14,950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 81.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

