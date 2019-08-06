Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,080 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,984 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,739,000 after acquiring an additional 61,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.11. 17,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $494.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

