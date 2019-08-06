Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.74 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,178,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,462,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,306 shares of company stock worth $9,183,489. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.43. 13,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

