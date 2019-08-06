Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 189,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 518.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,472. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

