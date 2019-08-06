Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €106.00 ($123.26) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.62 ($113.51).

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €1.32 ($1.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.52 ($105.26). The company had a trading volume of 859,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.59.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

