View Market Cap Tops $365,860.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. View has a total market capitalization of $365,860.00 and $569.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, View has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.01299103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly

View Token Trading

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.