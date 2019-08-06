Verso (VRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Verso has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,990. The stock has a market cap of $481.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Verso has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRS. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verso currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

