Versapay (VPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Versapay (CVE:VPY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 million.

Get Versapay alerts:

CVE VPY opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. Versapay has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VPY shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Versapay from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Versapay and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Versapay

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Versapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.