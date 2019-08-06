Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $17.65 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and $2.45 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $17.65 or 0.00149733 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00235407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01300471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00098425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.