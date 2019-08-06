Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 55,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
