Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 406.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,485 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 674,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

