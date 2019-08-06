Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $508,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96.

