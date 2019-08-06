Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after buying an additional 244,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18,453.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000.

Shares of VO opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

