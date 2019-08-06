Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.