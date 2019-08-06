VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,067.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

