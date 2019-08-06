ValuEngine Upgrades Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWON opened at $1.80 on Friday. Powin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75.

Get Powin Energy alerts:

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Powin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.