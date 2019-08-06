ValuEngine Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of DVN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $109,799,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $48,600,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $19,151,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 240.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 567,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 102.5% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

