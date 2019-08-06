UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.