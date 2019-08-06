USDQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,537.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $140,537.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008481 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00383516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,806 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

