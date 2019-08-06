Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 42,032 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 634,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

