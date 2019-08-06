UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $1.94 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and HADAX. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00241332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01270867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00098232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000444 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, BigONE, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

