United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

