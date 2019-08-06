United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $485.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $343,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $387,040 in the last 90 days. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in United Insurance by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

