United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.87. 337,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,195. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

