United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,887.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.