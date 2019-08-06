United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,803. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

